Applications being accepted for Woodland Park Citizens Academy
The application deadline for the Woodland Park Citizens Academy 2022 is Feb. 8. The seven-week program is a free series of in-person classes designed to provide an inside look at the City of Woodland Park government operations.
It runs 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 22 through April 4.
Participants will learn local government basics, department operations, city council responsibilties, the budget process, and how to get involved, and will have an opportunity to tour city facilities and talk with department heads. Sign up and learn more at city-woodlandpark.org/academy.
Children’s Literacy Center seeks students and volunteers
If you have a student in Teller County who is a struggling reader, Children’s Literacy Center can help.
CLC was founded in 1993 by the Colorado Springs Junior League, and provides a one-to-one tutoring program designed for students in grades 1-6 who are reading below their grade level.
Results from organization assessments indicate 95% of students have shown marked improvement in reading after completing 12 weeks in the program.
CLC is able to provide this service at no cost to parents. CLC relies on volunteers to tutor students. No prior teaching experience is needed and training is provided.
If you are interested in enrolling a student or becoming a tutor, visit childrensliteracycenter.org or call 719-471-8672 to start the process.
The Spring Session runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m., Feb. 8 through May 5, at Woodland Park Library.