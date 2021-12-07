Christmas tree cutting permits available until Dec. 15
The Pikes Peak Ranger District is offering Christmas tree cutting permits from until Dec. 15 at bit.ly/3qSk9fw.
Due to public health concerns, permits will not be available in Colorado Springs or Woodland Park, unlike in past years.
Five permits are limited per household. No refunds will be given.
Conifer (evergreen) trees of various species may be cut as Christmas trees, including Douglas-fir, Ponderosa pine, Engelmann spruce and Limber pine. The trees are native and are not as full (or formed as well) as trees grown on a plantation and found in commercial lots. Be aware that some Douglas fir trees have been damaged by Western Spruce Budworm.
Trees may be cut on National Forest System lands northwest of Woodland Park, in the North Divide area and northwest of Woodland Park off Forest Service Roads 339 and 342. Be sure to print the map when you purchase your permit and use it to navigate to the tree cutting areas. Signs will be posted.
A map can be found at bit.ly/3nvwnZo.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/home/?cid=fseprd835249.
Crystal Creek Reservoir work to continue next year
Maintenance and repair work to Crystal Creek Reservoir dam in Cascade, which sits on the north slope of Pikes Peak, has been extended through summer 2022.
The work, which began in June, was to include resurfacing of the dam’s steel face. Due to nationwide supply shortages, that portion of the work cannot be completed this year. Since resurfacing must be conducted during stretches of warm temperatures, the work has been postponed to next spring/summer in anticipation of necessary materials.
Constructed in 1935, the reservoir was slated for routine maintenance and repair in 2020. However, pandemic-related delays have extended the project’s timeline. Much of the planned work was completed this year, including rock mitigation, concrete repair and outlet improvements. The structural integrity of the dam remains intact.
Crystal Creek Reservoir is one of three reservoirs operated by Colorado Springs Utilities. It features a unique steel face that is found in only five other dams in Colorado. The Pikes Peak Highway crosses the reservoir dam about 4.5 miles from the toll entrance. The reservoir is drawn down and remains closed to boating and shoreline fishing, although designated area trails remain accessible. Visitors are asked to stay out of fenced construction areas.
To stay up to date on maintenance and repairs at the reservoir, visit csu.org/Pages/CrystalReservoirWork.aspx.
TCRAS to host ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes during the holiday season, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event is until Dec. 20 at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
The event provides reduced adoption fees.
For more information, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters.
Teller County Public Health offering booster shots
Following the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses, Teller County Public Health and Environment is now offering both booster doses as well as the Pfizer booster, officials with the agency announced.
Officials recommend those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get their booster doses six months after their second dose is administered.
The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older two months after their single shot was administered.
Schedule appointments online at tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
Teller County Public Health and Environment still offers the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the base single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000. Applications are due Feb. 25.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
Applicants must be a high school senior in southern Colorado planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.