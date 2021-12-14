Park Co. commissioner named Communities Working Together award winner
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments strives to represent one theme: Communities Working Together. Last year, it introduced the Communities Working Together Award to recognize an individual in the region who has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve the region.
This award was inspired by former PPACG Board member and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who died in August 2020. The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Levy exhibited, such as listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region. In 2020, the first Communities Working Together regional award went to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen.
On Dec. 8, PPACG Chair Stan VanderWerf announced the 2021 Communities Working Together award winner, Park County Commissioner Richard Elsner.
Elsner has been a leader on a number of regional efforts. He has worked with multiple counties and the state on affordable housing solutions, engaged with the PPACG Legislative Committee on issues across the Pikes Peak Region, and has been working with the legislatures task force regarding tax policy. He is active in representing the Central Front Range region on the statewide transportation advisory committee and has served as a champion for regional transportation efforts to help address workforce commuting needs.
City Council candidate info session on Dec. 15
The next City Council Election is April 5. There will be three open councilmember seats (4-year-term), one open councilmember seat (two-year-term) and one open mayor seat (two-year-term).
Thinking about running for City Council? Attend the Candidate Information Session on Dec. 15 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 220 W. South Ave, Woodland Park. Learn about qualifications, responsibilities of elected officials, the election process, and more.
There is no obligation to run in order to attend the Candidate Info Session. Woodland Park's city manager, city clerk and city attorney will be there to answer questions.
Candidates must be a resident of the city and a registered elector who has resided within the city limits for at least 12 consecutive months, immediately preceding the date of the election.
Monoclonal antibody treatment available in Teller County
If you recently tested positive for COVID-19, you may be eligible for the monoclonal antibody treatment.
Ute Pass Regional Health Service District paramedics in collaboration with Teller County Public Health is offering in-home IV transfusions for monoclonal antibody to treat the virus. The treatment aims to “help your immune system to destroy the COVID-19,” the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
Call 719-686-6666 to see if you’re eligible. For more information, visit covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/covid-19-treatments.
TCRAS hosts ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to loving homes this holiday season, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event is until Dec. 20 at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
For more information, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters.
Teller County Public Health offering booster shots
Following the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses, Teller County Public Health and Environment is now offering both booster doses as well as the Pfizer booster, officials with the agency announced.
Officials recommend those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get their booster doses six months after their second dose is administered.
The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older two months after their single shot was administered.
Schedule appointments online at tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
Teller County Public Health and Environment still offers the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the base single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000. Applications are due Feb. 25.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
Applicants must be a high school senior in southern Colorado planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.