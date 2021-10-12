Teller County offering Pfizer booster shots
Teller County Public Health is offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for those people eligible based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, a county news release said.
Various locations, including pharmacies and county health clinics, are offering the Pfizer vaccine only to those who received the last of their two Pfizer doses at least six months ago, the release said.
Studies showed “protection against the virus may decrease” and that the “booster shot increased the immune response,” according to the agency’s website.
That’s why the CDC recommended that adults 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities and adults 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions get the booster shot.
People between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions or at risk of exposure because of occupational or institutional settings are also eligible for the booster, according to the CDC’s guidance.
Those eligible for the booster can make an appointment with Teller County Public Health.
Woodland Park School District announces school board candidate forum schedule
The Woodland Park School District Board of Education has announced the Board Candidate Forum Schedule for community members who are running for new Board Director seats.
The schedule is as follows:
- Director District C (Columbine Elementary Boundaries – 2-year term), Columbine Gym, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Candidates are: David Illingworth II and Misty Leafers.
- Director District E (Summit Elementary Boundaries – 4-year term), Summit Gym, 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Candidates are: Suzanne Patterson and Dale Suiter.
- Director District D (Gateway Elementary Boundaries – 4-year term), Gateway Gym, 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Candidates are: Gary Brovetto and Paula Levy.
- Director District B (At-Large – 4-year term), High School Auditorium, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Candidates are: Aaron Helstrom (write-in candidate), David Rusterholtz and Amy Wolin.
The forums are scheduled to last one hour. Except for Oct. 26; since there are three candidates, it will be for 90 minutes.
Questions must be submitted no later than two days prior to each forum at boecandidateforum@wpsdk12.org.
The forums are open to all residents within the Woodland Park School District Re-2 boundaries.
Additionally, anyone who resides within in the Woodland Park School District Re-2 boundaries and is a registered voter will be permitted to vote in all four races, regardless of where they reside, within the Re-2 boundaries.
Teller County is mailing ballots Oct. 8.
Colorado high school seniors encouraged to apply for Daniels Scholarship
Applications for the nationally recognized Daniels Scholarship Program are available for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Interested students should visit DanielsFund.org and apply by 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
Now in its 21st year, the program has provided more than $220 million in undergraduate scholarships to about 4,600 students. The goal of the program is to help each Daniels Scholar thrive through college and earn a degree — a step that will ultimately lead to becoming an independent, contributing citizen with a rewarding career who is actively engaged in their community.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year college scholarship that is unique to each student and varies depending on their Expected Family Contribution and their choice of school. The scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year toward the student’s unmet need, after applying their EFC, other scholarships and financial aid.
Daniels Scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States.
Eligibility requirements:
- Be a current high school senior graduating during the 2021-2022 academic year from a high school in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming.
- Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
- Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
- Earn a minimum SAT Math score of 490 and a minimum Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.
- The applicant’s parent or legal guardian must have an Adjusted Gross Income of $85,000 or less on the 2020 tax return in which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent or $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time.
Vendor spaces available for craft fair
The eighth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
Items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered. There will also be a bake sale.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. All proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Spaces are available for vendors to sell their items. Contact the church office at 719-687-6528 or craft fair coordinator Cindy Galbreath at 719-687-0493 for details or to register as a vendor.