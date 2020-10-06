CASA FUNDRAISER TO BE HELD VIA ZOOM OCT. 20
Light of Hope Teller fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocate will be held via the Zoom online platform beginning at noon on Oct. 20.
The fundraiser features Angela Rose, CASA executive director, and Teller County CASA advocate Paul Nicks.
The event will include a video of a teenage girl whose life changed course for the better with the help of a CASA advocate.
To reserve a spot for the live event, go to casappr.org/loht.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Braxton Bruce, of Divide, and Megan Ross, of Woodland Park, were named to Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College in Durango after finishing the semester with a 3.6 GPA or higher.