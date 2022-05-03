Adopt-A-Garden is coming back to Woodland Park
Woodland Park’s Adopt-A-Garden program is back, and individuals, groups or businesses can adopt a garden bed and agree to planting flowers and weeding the garden from June to September.
All flowers and instructions are provided by the city, and no gardening experience is needed to participate.
The location of the garden will be determined by an agreement between the individual or group and the city’s Facilities and Grounds department. A sign recognizing the individual or group will be placed at the adopted garden site.
For more information on the program, call Grace Johnson at 719-367-0180 or email her at gjohnson@cityofwp.net.
Sports officials and scorekeepers needed for youth baseball, adult softball leagues
Volunteers interested in becoming a sports official or scorekeeper for Woodland Park’s youth baseball and adult softball leagues are needed.
The city provides all training and uniforms are available for purchase. Applicants must be 14 or older. The pay rate depends on the qualifications of the volunteer. Applications close May 12.
The season runs from mid-May to mid-July.
For more information, contact sports coordinator Tim Galbreath at 719-687-5286 or tgalbreath@city-woodlandpark.org.
Applications are online at city-woodlandpark.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=288.
New hours in effect at Florissant Public Library
The Florissant Public Library is now operating with new hours.
The library is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It is closed Sundays and Mondays.