Call for nominations for Communities Working Together Award
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will recognize an individual in the region who has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region with the Communities Working Together Award.
Details on the nomination and approval process can be found at ppacg.org/communities-working-together.
The award was inspired by former PPACG Board member and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August 2020.
The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Levy exhibited, such as listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.
The Inaugural Communities Working Together Award was issued to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen for his regionally focused leadership and his exceptional commitment to the Pikes Peak Region.
Disproportionately Impacted Business grant available
The Disproportionately Impacted Business Grant provides funding to Colorado businesses that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and did not receive meaningful access to federal loans and grants. Businesses can receive between $1,500-$10,000.
This grant is intended to cover expenses that have not been covered by other federal funding. The second round of applications opened Nov. 5 with updated eligibility requirements. Deadline is Nov. 21.
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will host three webinars to field questions. Two have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 9, and 9 a.m. Nov. 15.
To learn more, visit oedit.colorado.gov/disproportionately-impacted-business-grant.
Divide resident to judge Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Divide’s Susan St. John Brown will be among the judges at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — presented by Purina Pro Plan — in New York on Jan. 24-26.
The iconic dog show is set to return to New York City after the 2021 event was held outdoors at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown will officiate over several breeds at Pier 36 on Manhattan’s lower east side during her third judging assignment at Westminster.
City seeks community input for police chief selection
The City of Woodland Park is seeking input from the community as it recruits a new police chief. A virtual town hall is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 17.
“Appointed by the City Manager, the Chief of Police plans, organizes, coordinates, and directs the overall public safety program of the City in the enforcement of law and order and in the prevention of crime; coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies,” the city said in a statement. “This includes ensuring the department provides courteous and expedient customer service to the general public and City department staff and assumes full management responsibility for all department services and activities.”
To attend the meeting, visit bit.ly/3qkTc3U. The meeting ID is 89928037825 and use 166600 as the passcode.
The search is being conducted by Koff & Associates, a human resources and recruiting firm.
Those who can’t make it to the forum can provide input and feedback to recruitment manager Frank Rojas at 510-495-0448 or frojas@koffassociates.com or executive recruiter at 510-345-3954 or gpalmer@koffassociates.com.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
In a news release, the law firm said it was “proud to announce they’ve increased their commitment to the local community by offering more in scholarships.”
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
To qualify, applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications are due Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on March 25.
Applications must include student’s name, email address and phone number. They may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.
Teller County Public Health offering booster shots
Following the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses, Teller County Public Health and Environment is now offering both booster doses as well as the Pfizer booster, officials with the agency announced.
Officials recommend those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get their booster doses six months after their second dose is administered.
The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older two months after their single shot was administered.
Teller County residents who want to schedule appointments can do so online at tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
Teller County Public Health and Environment still offers the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the base single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.