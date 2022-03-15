5 Summit Elementary students head to state competition
Summit Elementary in Woodland Park recently sponsored a team of five students who participated in the Destination Imagination program’s Technical Challenge, “Daring Escape.”
Ben Gragg (5th grade), John Rubio (5th grade), Rachel Gunter (5th Grade), Ben Rexford (4th grade), and Bradley Seal (4th grade) placed first, under the direction of dedicated team manager and teacher Donna Frick, in the South Metro Regional Competition Feb. 26.
According to a Woodland Park School District news release, “Destination Imagination is a project-based, kid-driven program that teaches kids to be innovative problem solvers.
Using STEAM, teams of students collaborate, think outside the box and create unique solutions to one of seven different challenges in preparation for a fun, problem-solving competition.”
The team had to incorporate technical elements to overcome obstacles while adding a “daring escape.”
All the components were sewn together in a short 8-minute production where students create everything from the story to the props, state the release.
They will compete in the state tournament April 2.
Education updates
- Abbey Morgan, of Woodland Park (80863), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, was recently named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
- The University of Wyoming announced that Meg Good, of Woodland Park, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the completion of the fall 2021 semester.
Mountain Artists encourage students with scholarships
The Mountain Artists seek entries from students in Teller County for the annual Student Art Show in the Galleries of the Woodland Park Public Library from April 1-22.
Teller County students must be 18 years or younger as of Jan. 1. Middle-school students can win first-, second- and third-place ribbons; and high school students can win ribbons plus a cash prize of approximately $1,500 every year.
Accepted categories: Oils, Acrylic, Watercolor, Drawing, Mixed Media, Digital Design, and three-dimensional art.
Applications for the show are available online at: themountainartists.org.
Artists are asked to bring the completed application along with the artwork to the library between 2:30 and 6 p.m. March 31.
Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. April 9 in the galleria at the library.
Winners must be present to receive monetary awards (or have a parent or teacher present to accept).
Additionally, the Mountain Artists award a scholarship(s) every year to one or two students who will be attending higher education in the fall of 2022 with some emphasis or major in the area of art.
For information, contact Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.
Free radon class offered by CSU Extension
CSU Extension is hosting a free Radon education class from 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the lower level of the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils. It typically moves up through the ground and into your home through cracks and other holes in the foundation. Your home traps radon inside, where it can build up. Any home may have a radon problem. This means new and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements.
Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas that you can’t see, smell or taste. Its presence in your home can pose a danger to your family’s health. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the U.S. and claims approximately 20,000 lives annually.
Testing is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk. Testing is inexpensive and easy, taking only a few minutes.
The class is free and attendees will receive two short-term radon kits and other handouts. Please RSVP to Mark J. Platten by March 31 at mark.platten@colostate.edu.
If you are unable to attend, you can receive free test kits from
- The building/planning department at 800 Research Drive, Ste. 100, Woodland Park
- Public Health, located behind Venture Foods in Divide
- The Centennial Building, 112 N. A. St., Cripple Creek
- The CSU Extension office located at 800 Research Dr., Ste. 224, Woodland Park
CSU Extension, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Colorado counties cooperating. Extension programs are available to all without discrimination. If you need special accommodations, please contact Platten at least five business days prior to the event.
Rampart Library District holds contest to find new logo
The Rampart Library District, with branches in Florissant and Woodland Park, is holding a logo design contest. The most outstanding design will be honored as the library district’s new logo and will be used on its website and in its publicity.
The contest is open to all ages. Submissions should be in JPG or PNG format, and may be emailed to rldlogocontest@gmail.com, along with contact information. The deadline for submissions is May 1.
A library district committee will review the submissions and vote. The winner will be notified June 6. Info: rampartlibrarydistrict.org/logo-design-contest-spring-2022.