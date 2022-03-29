Woodland Park High School speech, debate coaches honored
Two Woodland Park High School staff members were honored at the Colorado Grande National Qualifying Speech and Debate Tournament this month. Micaela Davidson was recognized with the District Alumni Achievement of the Year Award; and Marci Nickelsburg was named District Assistant Coach of the Year.
Horton presents history talk in Victor
Victor resident and retired miner Gary Horton will give a presentation about the Woods Investment Co. and the impact of “spare no expense” and “don’t spread too thin” on the history of Victor. His talk begins at 2 p.m., April 3, at Cripple Creek District Museum.
Horton, who has lived and worked in Victor most of his adult life, has a keen interest and understanding of the history of the Cripple Creek District.
The program is a public service of the museum and the city of Cripple Creek. Refreshments will be served. For reservations, call 719-689-9540.
Mountain Artists seek student submissions for show
The Mountain Artists seek entries from students in Teller County for the annual Student Art Show in the Galleries of the Woodland Park Public Library April 1-22.
The student artists must be 18 years or younger as of Jan. 1. Middle-school students can win first-, second- and third-place ribbons; and high school students can win ribbons plus a cash prize of approximately $1,500 every year.
Accepted categories: Oils, Acrylic, Watercolor, Drawing, Mixed Media, Digital Design, and three-dimensional art.
Applications for the show are available online at: themountainartists.org.
Artists are asked to bring the completed application along with the artwork to the library between 2:30 and 6 p.m. March 31.
Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. April 9 in the galleria at the library. Winners must be present to receive monetary awards (or have a parent or teacher present to accept).
Additionally, the Mountain Artists award a scholarship every year to one or two students who will be attending higher education in the fall of 2022 with some emphasis or major in the area of art.
For information, contact Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.
El Paso County CSU Extension announces classes
Colorado State University Extension in El Paso County is announcing two upcoming classes for farmers and ranchers. The classes will be in an online format for farmers and ranchers in El Paso County or any other Colorado county.
The Colorado State University Extension, El Paso County Farm Tax Class is from 6-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 30. This class will help agricultural producers optimize farm tax planning & management strategies to be the most effective with your farm tax. Topics to be covered: farm business expenses, reporting farm income, farm office expenses, recordkeeping, and strategies for managing tax liabilities. If you are planning to file a Schedule F with the IRS, this class will be very helpful for you. Registration and additional information can be found by clicking on “Farm Tax Class – Online” at epcextension.eventbrite.com.
The Colorado State University Extension, El Paso County Goat and Sheep — Meat, Fiber and Milk — Small Ruminant Class will be 6-9:15 p.m. Thursday, April 21. This class will cover the basics of getting started raising goats and sheep; including supplies, health care, nutrition, and breeds to consider. We will also delve into specific enterprise considerations such as meat, fiber, and milk production; and if time allows, weed & fire mitigation using your goat herd. Registration and additional information can be found by clicking on “Goats and Sheep Class” at epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FBI Denver announces summer teen programs
The FBI Denver Field Office will be hosting a few programs for high school teens this summer.
FBI Denver conducts Teen Academies annually across Colorado and Wyoming. Teen Academies are one-day events where attendees learn about FBI career options, hear a case presentation, participate in interactive Evidence Response and SWAT demonstrations and learn about online safety. This year’s locations are:
- Casper, Wyo. – June 11
- Cheyenne, Wyo. – July 9
- Durango, Colo. – Sept. 17
Each session can accommodate 30-40 participants. Applications and deadlines for the Teen Academies can be found on the FBI Denver’s website: fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/community-outreach.
FBI Denver also will offer Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camps in Denver, June 21 and July 19. During each 5-hour session, attendees will hear presentations on cyber security/privacy and have hands-on training with a MacBook Pro, virtual Windows 10 PC, iPhone 11 and a Google Pixel phone. Each session will be limited to 10 students.
The Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camp will be held at the FBI building in Denver and will be facilitated by FBI Denver Chief Security Officer Michael Mercer, who has more than 13 years of experience in cybersecurity and privacy.
If you are interested in participating, email Community Outreach Specialist Leah Hapner at dn_outreach@fbi.gov with the following information by May 27:
- Name
- Birthdate
- School Name
- 2021-2022 grade/year in school
- Contact email (ensure email address will be accessible during the summer)
- Phone number
Credit Union of Colorado Foundation announces scholarships
The application for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships is open through April 15 for students from around the state. The foundation will provide a $5,000 scholarship to 10 students, for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2022/2023 school year.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year. For more information and access to this year’s application, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
Free radon class offered by CSU Extension
CSU Extension is hosting a free Radon education class from 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the lower level of the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils. It typically moves up through the ground and into your home through cracks and other holes in the foundation. Your home traps radon inside, where it can build up. Any home may have a radon problem. This means new and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements.
Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas that you can’t see, smell or taste. Its presence in your home can pose a danger to your family’s health. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the U.S. and claims approximately 20,000 lives annually.
Testing is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk. Testing is inexpensive and easy, taking only a few minutes.
The class is free and attendees will receive two short-term radon kits and other handouts. Please RSVP to Mark J. Platten by March 31 at mark.platten@colostate.edu.
If you are unable to attend, you can receive free test kits from
- The building/planning department at 800 Research Drive, Ste. 100, Woodland Park
- Public Health, located behind Venture Foods in Divide
- The Centennial Building, 112 N. A. St., Cripple Creek
- The CSU Extension office located at 800 Research Dr., Ste. 224, Woodland Park
CSU Extension, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Colorado counties cooperating. Extension programs are available to all without discrimination. If you need special accommodations, please contact Platten at least five business days prior to the event.
Rampart Library District holds contest to find new logo
The Rampart Library District, with branches in Florissant and Woodland Park, is holding a logo design contest. The most outstanding design will be honored as the library district’s new logo and will be used on its website and in its publicity.
The contest is open to all ages. Submissions should be in JPG or PNG format, and may be emailed to rldlogocontest@gmail.com, along with contact information. The deadline for submissions is May 1.
A library district committee will review the submissions and vote. The winner will be notified June 6. Info: rampartlibrarydistrict.org/logo-design-contest-spring-2022.