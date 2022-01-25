Education updates
- Sage Stevens, of Green Mountain Falls, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Montana State University in Bozeman.
- Justin Warren, of Woodland Park, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
Registration open for science and engineering fair
The 65th Pikes Peak Regional Science & Engineering Fair to be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 is open to all students in grades 6-12 in Elbert, El Paso, Park and Teller counties. Registration is open through Jan. 20.
A public open house, either in-person or virtual, will be held Feb. 26 following judging — check pprsef.org for details. Awards will be announced March 1.
Children’s Literacy Center seeks students and volunteers
If you have a student in Teller County who is a struggling reader, Children’s Literacy Center can help.
CLC was founded in 1993 by the Colorado Springs Junior League, and provides a one-to-one tutoring program designed for students in grades 1-6 who are reading below their grade level.
Results from organization assessments indicate 95% of students have shown marked improvement in reading after completing 12 weeks in the program.
CLC is able to provide this service at no cost to parents. CLC relies on volunteers, from the community to tutor students. No prior teaching experience is needed and training is provided.
If you are interested in enrolling a student or becoming a tutor, visit childrensliteracycenter.org or call 719-471-8672 to start the process.
The Spring Session runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m., Feb. 8 through May 5, at Woodland Park Library.
Ranger district plans prescribed pile burning near Woodland Park
As part of the ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project, the Pikes Peak Ranger District will conduct pile burns on National Forest System lands in El Paso and Teller Counties until spring.
The names and locations of the pile burns on the Pikes Peak Ranger District are:
- Phantom 4 and Broken Wheel — several locations north of Divide, Colorado, along County Road 51 and along the 717 trails between the Phantom Creek trailhead and Forest Service Road 355
- 331 — the north-northeast side of Pikes Peak along Pikes Peak Highway near Crowe Gulch trailhead off Forest Service Road 331
- Painted Rocks — north of Woodland Park, Colorado, near Colorado Highway 67 just off Painted Rocks Road (County Road 78)
- Skelton — west of Woodland Park, Colorado, on Highway 24 near Charis Bible College on County Road 25
- Monument Fire Center — west of the town of Monument, Colorado, at the Monument Fire Center
- Mothball, Ensign Gulch, Carrol Lakes, Rainbow Gulch and Woodland Park Work Center — east of Woodland Park, off Rampart Range Road between Forest Service Roads 315 and 306
“These pile burns help to improve the health of the forest,” Pikes Peak District Ranger Oscar Martinez said in a news release.
“The piles are a result of tree thinning operations designed to reduce dead wood and remove unhealthy overcrowded trees that contribute to high-intensity wildfires.”
Once burning begins, expect smoke to be visible from Woodland Park, Colorado Springs and Monument.
For more information, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.