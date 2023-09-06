• Keith McKim was the guest speaker at the 104th American Legion National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. last week. McKim, a resident of Florissant, is a medal of honor recipient and a Green Beret Special Operations Group who fought in Vietnam.

• On Sept-11, American Legion Post 1980 of Woodland Park and VFW Post 6051 will perform a memorial ceremony at Lions Park in Woodland Park commemorating the efforts and sacrifices of the first responders of Sept. 11, 2001. These heroes charged into this catastrophe, risking danger, to save human lives and help the survivors. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

• CHOICES, a local pregnancy center with two locations in Teller County, will be hosting an after-school event for high school teen girls, grades 9-12, on September 7, 14, 21, and 28 at the Rampart Library. There will be food, prizes, and real talk. Meeting time is 3:50-4:35 upstairs in the board room of the library. Questions? Please call Teresa @CHOICES at 719-284-2300, or email her at [email protected].

• American Legion Post 1980 of Woodland Park will present a new American flag to Woodland Park High School on Sept. 12 at 8:15 a.m., Woodland Park Middle School / Merit Academy on Sept. 21 at 8:10 a.m. and Colorado Springs Christian School of Woodland Park on Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

“The American Legion, with a membership of military veterans, takes deep pride in the U.S. Flag and all that it means,” Post 1980 said in a press release. “Our youth activity programs are designed to stimulate mental and moral growth; cultivate strong appreciation for our heritage of freedom; and develop a strong sense of patriotism.”

• Ute Pass Cultural Center will be hosting Friday Night Creative Chill on Sept. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be a series of no pressure paint and art classes for adults featuring relaxing music and fun projects with a little wine on the side.

• A citywide garage sale will be held at the Woodland park High School parking lot on Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. — 2 p.m. The sale benefits the Woodland Park High School Key Club. Sign up at Joanie’s Deli at 110 E. US Highway 24. Cost per space is $20.

• Charis Bible College will be hosting a vision conference for those seeking to “recognize God’s unique vision” for their lives. The conference will be Sept. 21-23. You can preregister at the Charis website of by calling 719-635-1111.

• The Woodland Senior Center is having a pancake breakfast on Sept. 9 from 8-11 a.m. For $8 ($2 for kids 3-6) you can get pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and gravy and more.