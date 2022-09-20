Daniels Scholarship Program accepting applications
Colorado high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 toward a college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. Oct. 15 to be considered.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship, based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 to attend any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States. Earlier this year, the Daniels Fund awarded scholarships to 226 Daniels Scholars – including 130 from Colorado. Since 2000, the Daniels Fund has provided more than $235 million to over 4,800 scholars.
Daniels Scholars receive $5,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on financial need. Funds can be used toward: Tuition and fees at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the U.S.; room and board; books and supplies; and other educational experiences. All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities, and career development.
The Scholars will be announced in March 2023. For eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
• • •
PPACG Area Agency on Aging, Ent Credit Union offer retirement planning webinars
“Meaning and Purpose in Retirement,” the latest in a series of retirement-planning webinars offered by PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union will be offered at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and professor of psychology, director, Gerontology Center.
Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.