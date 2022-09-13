Education updates
Connie Whittaker, of Woodland Park (80863), has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
• • •
Retirement planning webinars offered
The PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union are partnering with local experts to offer classes to help people plan for the retirement they want. The series provides the knowledge and tools that soon-to-be retirees need to get a “jump start” on their future. Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend, but this series is beneficial to all adults.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.
• Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. — Social Security 101. As you begin to approach retirement, you may see a flood of information that may or may not be fully accurate. The session will address Social Security questions including benefits calculations, benefit eligibility factors, application process, an overview of all the different benefits Social Security administers and more. Presenter: Josh Weller, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.
• Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. — Meaning and Purpose In Retirement. Just as you can benefit from financial planning for retirement, so you can benefit from planning for a sense of meaning and purpose. This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and Professor of Psychology, Director, Gerontology Center.