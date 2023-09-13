• The Cripple Creek-Victor School District received three grants this year totaling $907,723. A grant from Colorado Public Health and Environment to Gorman Medical Primary Care, the school-based health center, funds the costs of physical exams and chronic care conditions for students.

A second grant from CDPHE, through the Expanded Colorado School Nurse Grant program, funds efforts to recruit and retain qualified school nurses.

In addition, the School Health Professionals grant, from the Colorado Department of Education, funds the salaries of the district’s school counselors.

• The Teller County Mental Health Alliance and partners will be offering a Youth Resilience Summit on Sept. 14 at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High. The goal is to educate and empower students to manage the unique stressors in society and everyday life, along with learning concrete skills to cope and support each other. This day is dedicated to instilling confidence, building resilience, managing and understanding life stressors, and reducing barriers to help-seeking behaviors to best support their overall mental wellness and others.

• Braver Angels hosts a workshop on “Depolarizing within School Communities - Teller County” from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 on the lower level of the Woodland Park library. To register, contact [email protected].

• The Woodland Park Police Department is holding a community engagement forum on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Gold Hill Plaza. The guest speaker will be Jodi Mijares, the center’s director.

• Funeral services for Bob Eichman are on Sept. 20 from 1-1:30 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 10545 Drennan Rd. in Colorado Springs. Eichman was president for Park State Bank & Trust for 21 years, retiring in 2006. He died at home in Canon City.

• The RIP Improv Comedy will be appearing at Cripple Creek’s historic Butte Theater on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. and also on Nov. 11.

• Pikes Peak State College received a gift of $843,750 from an anonymous donor to establish the Spark Fund. This fund will fuel students pursuing higher education in any vocational field in the Pikes Peak region.

The fund was established to provide scholarships to students seeking vocational skills, such as boat building, construction skills, AutoCAD or other drafting tools, automotive repair, heavy equipment operating skills, computer skills, or nursing skills, which provide people with the ability to make a living with an honorable trade or providing funds for the organization to purchase equipment needed to use for vocational instruction.

• • •

Education accolades

• Zachary Maidens of Divide was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2023 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.