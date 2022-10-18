Cripple Creek transportation department wins awards
The city of Cripple Creek announced its transportation department recently received two awards.
At the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies conference this month, the Small Community Agency of the Year Award for the State of Colorado was presented to Cripple Creek’s transportation department, the city announced in a news release. Several weeks prior to this, Cripple Creek Transit also received second place for the Rural Transit Assistance photo contest for transit bus stops, the release states.
“Cripple Creek Transportation demonstrated forward-thinking and leadership with predesign of a transit facility and completion of streetcar planning study,” said Mary Wagner from Cripple Creek Transportation. “With the dedicated Transit team, the Cripple Creek community receives outstanding transit services.”
• • •
Vendor spaces available for Dayspring Craft Fair
The ninth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
This free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A vast array of unique and beautiful items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered. There will also be a bake sale and a special boutique room.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. All proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Spaces are still available for vendors. Contact the church office at 719-687-6528 to leave a message for Craft Fair Coordinator Cindy Galbreath.
• • •
Veterans invited to American Legion celebration
American Legion Post 1980 of Woodland Park invites all veterans to the Veterans Day Celebration beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
There will be a free barbecue meal for all veterans, active duty, National Guard, reservists and their families.
The event will begins with a patriotic ceremony honoring all veterans.