Education updates
Jasmyne Ross-Lundgren, of Divide, was named to the Spring 2022 deans’ list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
• • •
Vendor spaces available for Dayspring Craft Fair
The ninth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
This free event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A vast array of unique and beautiful items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered at excellent prices. There will also be a bake sale and a special boutique room.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. A full 100% of the proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Spaces are still available for vendors to sell their items. Contact the church office at 719-687-6528 to leave a message for Craft Fair Coordinator Cindy Galbreath.
• • •
18 new CASA volunteers sworn in at El Paso County Courthouse
Twelve new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) and six new Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time (SEPT) facilitators were sworn in as officers of the court at CASA of the Pikes Peak Region’s swearing-in ceremony Oct.4.
The ceremony took place at the El Paso County Courthouse and was presided over by Fourth Judicial District Judge William Bain. It was the final step taken by these community volunteers after weeks of training which covered topics like trauma, resiliency, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and the role of the CASA volunteer.
Now, each new advocate will be appointed to an open case Dependency & Neglect by a judge so that they may speak up for a child and ensure that child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings. The new SEPT facilitators will now facilitate court-ordered supervised parenting time for children and their non-custodial parents in the CASA Family Center.
Congratulations new advocates Emily Bryngelson, Robert Dalzell, Irene Davis, Karen Delich, Olivia Ferrara, Brittany Guiter, Layla Hernandez, Suzanne Murray, Donald (Jay) Rakes, Sung Kelly, Alison Takkunen, and Russel Vogel; and congratulations new SEPT facilitators Sara Adcock, Shannon Bender, Rene Courtney, Scott Nos, Jean Paul Laurenceau, and Shelly Roberts-Frost.
CASA continues to seek new volunteers to support children in El Paso and Teller counties who are involved in the child welfare system due to abuse, neglect, or severe domestic conflict. The next available volunteer information sessions can be found at casappr.org/volunteer.
• • •
Daniels Scholarship application deadline nears
The deadline for Colorado high school seniors can to apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar is 4 p.m. Oct. 15. Interested students may apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
The scholarship, based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 to attend any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States.
Daniels Scholars receive $5,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on financial need.
The Scholars will be announced in March 2023.