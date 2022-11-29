Education updates
Jacob Thorpe, of Woodland Park, was named to the president’s list of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Buzzards Bay, Mass., for both the fall semester 2021 and spring semester 2022 while in his freshman year. A GPA of 3.6 or higher is a requirement of being named to the president’s list.
Thorpe, a 2021 graduate of Woodland Park High School, is currently in his sophomore year at MMA. He is studying marine transportation.
• • •
Holiday decor lights up historic mining landscape
The giant headframes that are the remains of 1890s gold mining days will light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek for the 23rd year this holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era.
A self-guided driving tour map will be available at the Cripple Creek District Museum, Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, and online at STCFG.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be lit Friday through Sunday nights through New Year’s Day, weather/safety and volunteers permitting. Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s, weather allowing, the lights will be on nightly.
This holiday lighting tradition is sponsored by Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine, on whose property most of the headframes are located; Southern Teller County Focus Group who coordinates generator crews; and the El Pomar Foundation, which provided grant funding for the event.
Volunteers from the communities staff the generators and line power connections each weekend. Other sponsors include the City of Victor, Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation, and the Cripple Creek District Museum. Support also comes from Black Hills Energy crews who help refurbish the lamps on the ornaments.
• • •
Christmas at The Ranch returns at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 to John Wesley Ranch in Divide
The event offers good food, fellowship and great music featuring the Women’s Ensemble from the First United Methodist Church and the Carmen Brown Singers. The annual tradition provides a festive evening at the John Wesley Ranch, 21285 Colorado Highway 67.
The dinner menu features safe and apple stuffed pork tenderloin with rosemary, smoked gouda mashed potatoes and roasted winter vegetables with dessert to follow. Seating is limited to 60 guests; tickets are available for $35 at go.fumc-cos.org/jwrchristmas. A bus ride is available from First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., by contacting Zach Walker at zachw@fumc-cs.org.
• • •
Counselors available for free support during Medicare open enrollment
COLORADO SPRINGS • Adults 65 and older and other qualifying individuals can receive free support from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to navigate insurance options specific to their individuals needs for Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans. Counselors through the PPAAA’s State Health Insurance Program are available by appointment. Call 719-471-2096 or 888-696-7213, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . All are trained and certified by the Colorado Division of Insurance and by Medicare.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older and those who are eligible for Social Security based on a disability. Each year during the annual open enrollment period, older adults have a chance to make changes to Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D) or Medicare Advantage Plan for the following year. Open enrollment runs through Dec. 7.
Counselors through the State Health Insurance Program do not sell or endorse any insurance company or product to maintain an objective view of the options available to older adults Counselors work to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.