Holiday decor lights up historic mining landscape
The giant headframes that are the remains of 1890s gold mining days will light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek for the 23rd year this holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era.
A self-guided driving tour map will be available at the Cripple Creek District Museum, Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, and online at STCFG.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be lit Friday through Sunday nights through New Year’s Day, weather/safety and volunteers permitting. Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s, weather allowing, the lights will be on nightly.
This holiday lighting tradition is sponsored by Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine, on whose property most of the headframes are located; Southern Teller County Focus Group who coordinates generator crews; and the El Pomar Foundation, which provided grant funding for the event. Volunteers from the communities staff the generators and line power connections each weekend. Other sponsors include the City of Victor, Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation, and the Cripple Creek District Museum. Support also comes from Black Hills Energy crews who help refurbish the lamps on the ornaments.
• • •
Free community Thanksgiving meals
The Salvation Army is expected to serve nearly 3,500 Thanksgiving meals on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24. The meals will be prepared by The Culinary Academy and served at locations in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park. Here are the details: Colorado Springs, 908 Yuma St:, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, 11 a.m-1 p.m.
• • •
Forest Service Christmas tree permits available online
This year, the USDA Forest Service is selling Christmas Tree permits through Recreation.gov, where there are also maps of cutting areas, information about the types of trees to cut, and other planning and safety tips. The permit must be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard on the day that the tree is cut. Permits are also available at some Forest Service offices and local vendors.
Permit sales for the Pikes Peak Ranger District will begin Nov. 25. The cost is $20 per tree (limit 5 per family) for the Pike National Forest districts: South Platte, South Park and Pikes Peak. The cost is $10 per tree (limit 2 per family) for the San Isabel Nation Forest districts: Leadville, Salida and San Carlos.
Fourth graders that have a Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit. Apply for the free permit by entering the pass or voucher number with your purchase. If your fourth grader does not have a Every Kid Outdoors pass, they can obtain one via this link: everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
The Forest Service’s Christmas tree cutting program improves forest health by thinning densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Areas that will benefit from having trees harvested are identified by forest health experts ahead of time. Removing these trees from the designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can improve wildlife habitat by creating open areas that provide food.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/goto/RegionChristmasTrees.
• • •
Counselors available for free support during Medicare open enrollment
COLORADO SPRINGS • Adults 65 and older and other qualifying individuals can receive free support from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to navigate insurance options specific to their individuals needs for Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans. Counselors through the PPAAA’s State Health Insurance Program are available by appointment. Call 719-471-2096 or 888-696-7213, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . All are trained and certified by the Colorado Division of Insurance and by Medicare.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older and those who are eligible for Social Security based on a disability. Each year during the annual open enrollment period, older adults have a chance to make changes to Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D) or Medicare Advantage Plan for the following year. Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
Counselors through the State Health Insurance Program do not sell or endorse any insurance company or product to maintain an objective view of the options available to older adults Counselors work to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.