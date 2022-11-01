PPRTA Citizen Advisory Committee seeks citizen-at-large member
The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Board of Directors is seeking volunteers to serve as at-large alternate representatives on the PPRTA Citizen Advisory Committee. The CAC provides recommendations to the PPRTA Board of Directors concerning PPRTA budgets, contracts and project implementation. Members of the CAC must live in one of the following PPRTA member communities: Colorado Springs, unincorporated El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Calhan or Ramah. Members must also be able to attend monthly meetings at 1:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments building.
Applications must be received by noon on Nov. 8. To apply, e-mail a cover letter and resume to RSonnenburg@ppacg.org. For more info, contact Rick Sonnenburg at 719-471-7080, ext. 138 or via email.
PPRTA is a successful collaboration of the member communities supported by a 2004 voter-approved one-percent sales tax and administered by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
• • •
Veterans invited to Woodland Park American Legion celebration
American Legion Post 1980 of Woodland Park invites all veterans to the Veterans Day Celebration beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
There will be a free barbecue meal for all veterans, active duty, National Guard, reservists and their families.
The event will begins with a patriotic ceremony honoring all veterans.