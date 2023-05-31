• The Summit Elementary School Destination Imagination team took fifth place at the Globals competition in Kansas City. Team members were fourth graders Cara Roynon, Eli Yakel, Nicklas Adams, fifth graders Bradley Seal and Ben Rexford, and teacher and team manager Donna Frick.

• Opponents of short-term rentals in single-family residential districts began circulating petitions last week for a potential city election. The petitioners seek an amendment to the Woodland Park municipal code to clarify zoning regulations regarding STRs.

Led by Jerry Penland and Arnie Sparnins, the opponents formed a nonprofit organization, “Preserving Neighborhood Character in Woodland Park, Inc.,” to begin the petition campaign.

With the petition approved by city clerk Suzanne LeClercq last week, the organizers have until Aug. 21 to collect 1,018 verified signatures as a preliminary to holding the city election. Information is available at https://www.pncwp.org.

• With the annual Teller County Fair coming up Aug. 9-11, the organizers are calling for kids who want to enter the mutton-bustin’ contest. For information, call the county at (719) 689-2988.