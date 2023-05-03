• A group from Ayurveda Somatics downtown, a new wellness gym, are running up and down Pike’s Peak on Mother’s Day in hopes of raising $10,000 for independent mothers in Teller County.

“In Teller, it’s very challenging for single mothers who have to take care of their children while also being the sole breadwinner,” group spokesperson Jason Kekich said in an email. “That’s why we want to make a difference in their lives by supporting them in any way possible.”

• Community Partnership Family Resource Center hosts Fiesta Friday Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 5, Cinco de Mayo. There are limited tickets available to purchase at $125 per person. Tickets include a Mexican salsas’ cooking class, tequila tasting, margaritas, a taco bar, paletas, and music. Don’t forget to bring cash for the liquor & wine pull fundraiser. Proceeds benefit Community Partnership Family Resource Center, a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization; $75 of the ticket price is tax deductible.

• Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department and Victor Lowell Thomas Museum present guided bus tours of the Cripple Creek/Victor Gold Mining District. Tours begin May 27 at the museum at 3rd Street and Victor Avenue and are $15 per person. Large groups are welcome with advance notice. Reservations and online tickets are available at VictorMuseum.com, tours@victormuseum.com or by calling (719)689-5509. All proceeds benefit the museum and parks & recreation department.