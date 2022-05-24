Ute Pass Historical Society offers mansion tour
The Ute Pass Historical Society is offering exclusive tours of Marigreen Pines mansion and Elinor Cottage in Cascade July 16 and 17. The tours are offered only once every three years
A ticket order form is posted on the UPHS website, utepasshistoricalsociety.org. Select your Top 3 choices for a day and time. Mail to UPHS, PO Box 6875, Woodland Park, CO 80866 with a check for payment and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. UPHS will mail the tickets to buyers.
Tickets are $30 each for patrons and groups of 10 or more, and $35 each to the general public. For more information, call 719-686-7512.
Education updates
- Kayla Morgard, of Woodland Park (80863), was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of the Cumberlands, in Williamsburg, Ky.
- The following students were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University: Keith Stobaugh, of Woodland Park (80863); and Connie Whittaker, of Woodland Park (80863). The university offers courses online and at its Manchester, N.H. campus.
Photo contest now open
Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway is hosting a photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” open to all. Photo submissions must be taken along the byway route or connecting communities. Photos may be submitted through Aug. 31.
Photographers are encouraged to submit photos that highlight one of the Byway’s sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants are eligible to enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.
DARE Print & Sign Co. is donating canvas prints of each winning entry, to be displayed around various Gold Belt Byway sights and attractions before becoming property of the winner.The Grand Prize winner will win a trip for two along the Gold Belt Byway, which will include one- or two-night stay, meals, raft trip down the Arkansas River, admissions to attractions, plus some gas money. Second prize (category) winners will receive food certificates, gas money and other surprises.
Those who donated for the prizes are: Echo Canyon Rafting, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, Gold Camp Café, Bean Peddler, Florissant Fossil Quarry, Cripple Creek District Museum, City on the Hill, Old Homestead House Museum, Lowell Thomas Museum and You Scream Ice Cream Emporium. Sagentic Web Design created the website.