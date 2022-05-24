This photo shows the interior of a porch or sunroom with wicker furniture and brick walls at the Thomas Cusack residence in Cascade, west of Colorado Springs. The photograph, which comes from the Gordon Sweet Photograph Collection, was likely taken June 17, 1923. According to the Ute Pass Historical Society, Cusack and wife Mary Greene Cusack came to Cascade in 1895. They lived in Ellinor Cottage until Mary died in 1922. Construction of Cusack’s mansion was underway when Mary died, so he named it Marigreen Pines in her honor. In 1978, the Cusack family donated the mansion to the Congregation of the Holy Cross in South Bend, Ind., and it is operated by the Holy Cross Novitiate.