• On Saturday May 27 at 1000 am Veterans and Veteran Supporters will meet in the Woodland Park Cemetery to place American Flags on graves. There will be a Memorial Day Remembrance Celebration at 1100 am in the Woodland Park Cemetery on Monday May 29, 2023

The Public is warmly invited to both events.

• Court Appointed Special Advocate, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, hosts an information meeting about volunteering for the nonprofit organization’s Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time (SEPT) in Teller County. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 24 at Peak BBQ in Woodland Park.

To RSVP, go to: https://www.casappr.org/event/volunteer-info-session.

• According to the Roshek Report, 61 homes sold in April in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 18 homes sold, the highest-priced was $915,000, the lowest, $208,000. In Divide, of 5 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,995,000, the lowest, $305,000. In Florissant, of 16 homes sold, the highest-priced was $635,000, the lowest, $208,500. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 2 homes sold, the highest-priced was $254,900, the lowest,$242,000. In Ute Pass, of 3 homes sold, the highest-priced was $650,000, the lowest,$375,000.

• The 15th annual Vino & Notes Wine Tasting and Music Festival will be Aug. 5 with all proceeds going tow Habitat For Humanity Teller County.

“Throughout our community, we are seeing a serious lack of attainable housing for our workforce,” the organizers said in an email. “As the price of homes continues to skyrocket, families and individuals are being forced to live outside of the city or county they work in, making long commutes to reach a workplace.

“This is not sustainable. Our teachers, first-responders, small-business owners, community workers and everyone else vital to the success of our community should be able to find safe, secure housing in their communities.”

• The over 60 community is invited to attend a series of education events on everything you need to know about healthy aging and planning for retirement. The series is hosted in the community room at Humana Marketpoint, in University Village, 5310 N. Nevada in Colorado Springs.