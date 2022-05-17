Ute Pass Historical Society offers mansion tour
The Ute Pass Historical Society is offering exclusive tours of Marigreen Pines mansion and Elinor Cottage in Cascade July 16 and 17. The tours are offered only once every three years
A ticket order form is posted on the UPHS website, utepasshistoricalsociety.org. Select your Top 3 choices for a day and time. Mail to UPHS, PO Box 6875, Woodland Park, CO 80866 with a check for payment and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. UPHS will begin mailing the tickets to buyers May 19.
Tickets are $30 each for patrons and groups of 10 or more, and $35 each to the general public. For more information, call 719-686-7512.
UPHS currrently has a display featuring Marigreen Pines at Woodland Park Library.
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful hosts Downtown Cleanup
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful will host a cleanup in downtown Woodland Park on Friday, May 20.
The annual event event is hosted in partnership with Woodland Park Main Street and the City of Woodland Park to clean up the downtown area. Over the course of the winter months, vehicles passing through kick up dirt onto the sidewalks and splash snow and ice onto the windows of businesses. Come spring each year, windows and walkways become dirty, greasy and full of accumulated debris.
The Downtown Cleanup is an opportunity for groups and nonprofit organizations to show support for businesses and business owners while contributing to the community.
The event will begin with volunteer registration at Bergstrom Park near the downtown rest area starting at 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers will sign-in, be assigned a spot to cleanup, and set off to work in their assigned areas.
Each volunteer will receive a free T-shirt.
For more information, visit the City of Woodland Park’s website (city-woodlandpark.org) or sign-up to volunteer on the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Facebook page, bit.ly/3FGMXgq.
Chamber Players to perform Sunday
The Ute Pass Chamber Players present the second “We Are Back!” concert at 3 p.m. May 22 at High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. The concert features Guy Dutra-Silveira, oboe, Pamela Chaddon, cello, Dina Hollingsworth, flute, Mary Lindsay, cello, Elisa Wicks, violin, Clark Wilson, bassoon, and Barb Riley-Cunningham piano.
The concert features the music of Donizetti, Bruch, Gaubert, Schubert and Telemann. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID.
The players are an affiliate member of the Woodland Park Arts Alliance.
Education updates
Brooke A. Bowman, of Woodland Park, graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in education in early childhood education as a part of the spring 2022 class, which included 1,351 students.
Photo contest now open
Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway is hosting a photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” open to all. Photo submissions must be taken along the byway route or connecting communities. Photos may be submitted through Aug. 31.
Photographers are encouraged to submit photos that highlight one of the Byway’s sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants are eligible to enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.
DARE Print & Sign Co. is donating canvas prints of each winning entry, to be displayed around various Gold Belt Byway sights and attractions before becoming property of the winner.
The Grand Prize winner will win a trip for two along the Gold Belt Byway, which will include one- or two-night stay, meals, raft trip down the Arkansas River, admissions to attractions, plus some gas money. Second prize (category) winners will receive food certificates, gas money and other surprises.
The Gold Belt Tour Scene Byway thanks those who donated for the prizes: Echo Canyon Rafting, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, Gold Camp Café, Bean Peddler, Florissant Fossil Quarry, Cripple Creek District Museum, City on the Hill, Old Homestead House Museum, Lowell Thomas Museum and You Scream Ice Cream Emporium. Also, a shoutout to Sagentic Web Design for the website.