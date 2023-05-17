• The WPHS Mountain Bike Team is looking for students interested in competitive racing during the 2023 Fall season. Training will begin July 15th with weekly practices, skills sessions, and bike maintenance. High school, or home school students interested in participating need to reside in Teller County and have the ability to attend practices on a regular basis. Please contact head coach Paul Gabaldon at (928) 420-2535 or pauljgabaldon@gmail.com for more information.

• The Cripple Creek / Victor School Choir will present “Celebrating America in Song” on May 18 at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium. The program, which honors those who served in the U. S. Armed Forces, will feature such songs as “Reveille,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful” and more.

• Stage 1 fire restrictions on the Pikes Peak, South Park, Comanche, and Cimarron Ranger Districts have been terminated. This termination applies to public land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

“For the safety of the public and our employees, it is important to remain vigilant regarding the use of campfires and other activities even as the weather and seasons change suddenly,” said Forest and Grassland Supervisor Diana Trujillo. “We are continuing to monitor the situation, and as conditions change, restrictions will be adjusted.”