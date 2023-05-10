• The Woodland Park School District announced the launch of its Total Opportunity Initiative, which is intended to expand school options for WPSD families.

Starting this fall, the district will begin providing bus transportation to all schools for all families, regardless of their residential address. This will open new opportunities for students to attend a school that better meets their academic, social, or programmatic needs.

“We understand that transportation can be a significant barrier for many families, and we are committed to removing that barrier so every child has the opportunity to attend the school that is right for them,” said Ken Witt, Superintendent of WPSD. “We are confident this initiative will have a transformative impact on our community, as it will provide families with greater flexibility and access to high-quality education, ensuring every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

• The Teller County Commissioners announced that Daniel Swallow has been hired as the director of the Teller County Community Development Services. Swallow replaces Lynda Morgan, who retired last year.

• Teller Senior Coalition and “Adventure Ministry” at Little Chapel of the Hills will host a luncheon for all seniors in Teller County on May 18. Guests are invited to gather at the church Fellowship Hall at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Reservations are at office@littlechapelofthehills.com or by calling (719) 686-1234. The luncheon is free and open to all seniors 60 and above. For a ride to the luncheon, call the coalition at (719) 687-3330. The church is at 69 County Road 5 in Divide.

• Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway hosts the 1st Annual Disc Golf Tournament ‘Double Down for the Byway” June 3 at Alta Vista Disc Golf Ranch on the outskirts of Victor along the Phantom Canyon route.

A Fundraiser for the Gold Belt Scenic Byway Association, a nonprofit organization, registration is $50 per team with a option $5 ace pot. Sign up is at: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Double Down for the Byway 2023.

• Call for Entries: The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38thth annual Mountain Arts Festival, August 12 and 13, 2023, to be held at Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colorado. This is a juried art festival. Learn more about this huge event as we expand to 82+ booths, add live music and food trucks in 2023. Applications are available at www.themountainartists.org.