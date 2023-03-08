Education updates

Savannah Roshek, of Woodland Park, was named to the Drake University Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester.

Call for entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival

Call for entries: The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival, to be held Aug. 12-13 at Memorial Park in Woodland Park. This is a juried art festival. Learn more about this huge event as we expand to 82+ booths, add live music and food trucks for this year’s event. Applications are available at themountainartists.org. Call 719-401-2301 for more information.