Scholarship winners

Kendall Styles, senior at Cripple Creek/Victor High School, and Makayla Newcom, a senior at Woodland Park High School, won $5,000 Wagon Boss Scholarships March 17 at the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.

Victor Elks Lodge offers meals on Sunday

Victor Elks Lodge #367 will be serving soup for Victor residents who might need a free hot meal at 1 p.m. on Sundays. For those who cannot be at the lodge, the Elks will have to-go containers.

Support network

A new grief support and education group is starting in Woodland Park. Understanding Your Grief is an 8-week course that begins on April 20. It will be held on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m.

To register or for more information, contact a facilitator: Kathy Sparnins, 719-659-0447, or Sarah Lee, 719-505-2257, or email info@voicesofgriefcenter.org.

Call for entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival

Call for entries: The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival, to be held Aug. 12-13 at Memorial Park in Woodland Park. This is a juried art festival. Learn more about this huge event as we expand to 82+ booths, add live music and food trucks for this year’s event. Applications are available at themountainartists.org. Call 719-401-2301 for more information.