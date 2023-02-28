Education updates
- Clara Swart, of Woodland Park, was named to the Emerson College Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester. Swart is a Creative Writing BFA major and a member of the class of 2024. The college is in Boston, Mass.
- Coby Warner, of Woodland Park, was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
• • •
Call for entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival
Call for entries: The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival, to be held Aug. 12-13 at Memorial Park in Woodland Park. This is a juried art festival. Learn more about this huge event as we expand to 82+ booths, add live music and food trucks for this year's event. Applications are available at themountainartists.org. Call 719-401-2301 for more information.