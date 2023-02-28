Education updates

Clara Swart , of Woodland Park, was named to the Emerson College Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester. Swart is a Creative Writing BFA major and a member of the class of 2024. The college is in Boston, Mass.

Coby Warner, of Woodland Park, was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

• • •

Call for entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival

Call for entries: The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival, to be held Aug. 12-13 at Memorial Park in Woodland Park. This is a juried art festival. Learn more about this huge event as we expand to 82+ booths, add live music and food trucks for this year's event. Applications are available at themountainartists.org. Call 719-401-2301 for more information.