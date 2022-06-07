Education updates
Maia Pappadakis graduated Summa Cum Laude from Marymount University in Arlington, Va., where she was attending on the Clare Boothe Luce full scholarship. There she received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with honors and minors in math and quantitative science. She also received the Biology Department Award for academic excellence.
She has accepted an invitation to earn her Ph.D. at Penn State University’s Eberly College of Science as a University Graduate Fellow, where she was awarded the Rosalind E Franklin Science Achievement Graduate scholarship in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
She began her education at Gateway Elementary School in Woodland Park and graduated from Woodland Park High School in 2018. She would like to thank the excellent staff for helping her to get where she is today.
• • •
2022 Osborne Trust grants available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announce the availability of grant funds from the trust for the 2022 year.
To qualify, an organization must have nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to residents within the boundaries determined by the Trust, which include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west of Teller County.
The applicant should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to Trust Administrator Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Application requests must be received by June 30. For a grant request to be considered the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be received no later than July 31.
• • •
Photo contest now open
Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway is hosting a photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” open to all. Photo submissions must be taken along the byway route or connecting communities. Photos may be submitted through Aug. 31.
Photographers are encouraged to submit photos that highlight one of the Byway’s sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants are eligible to enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.
DARE Print & Sign Co. is donating canvas prints of each winning entry, to be displayed around various Gold Belt Byway sights and attractions before becoming property of the winner.The Grand Prize winner will win a trip for two along the Gold Belt Byway, which will include one- or two-night stay, meals, raft trip down the Arkansas River, admissions to attractions, plus some gas money. Second prize (category) winners will receive food certificates, gas money and other surprises.
The Gold Belt Tour Scene Byway thanks those who donated for the prizes: Echo Canyon Rafting, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, Gold Camp Café, Bean Peddler, Florissant Fossil Quarry, Cripple Creek District Museum, City on the Hill, Old Homestead House Museum, Lowell Thomas Museum and You Scream Ice Cream Emporium. Also, a shoutout to Sagentic Web Design for the website.