WPHS students set school record at National Speech and Debate Tournament
Woodland Park High School students Mia Nickelsburg and Jackson Murray competed at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, this month, according to a press release from Woodland Park School District Re-2. Mia and Jackson completed 11 rounds of Duo Interpretation competition against 226 duo teams from all over the country. For the first time in WPHS Duo competition history, Mia and Jackson set the record for advancing to the Top 30 in the nation.
“We are so proud of all their hard work this entire season, dedication, and for representing our little town of Woodland Park and WPHS in this 2022 Nationals Competition. This is an enormous accomplishment in the Speech and Debate work. Congratulations!” said Marci Nickelsburg, mother of Mia Nickelsburg.
• • •
Education updates
Hannah Newport, of Woodland Park, was named to spring Deans’ List at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Newport, a freshman majoring in child, youth and family studies, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Education and Human Sciences.
• • •
UCHealth Lifeline Critical Care holds Transport Safety and Survival Day
Lifeline Critical Care Air and Ground Southern Region will hold its annual Safety and Survival Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 at Aspen Valley Ranch in Woodland Park. Three Lifeline helicopters and two critical care ambulances will be on display. A vehicle blessing will occur at approximately 9:15 a.m. Team members from the Aurora, La Junta, Pueblo and Colorado Springs bases will practice survival skills including building shelters, signaling, water purification and emergency egress procedures.
• • •
Woodland Music Series presents Blue Canyon Boys
A free, all ages Woodland Music Series concert will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at Midland Pavilion at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. The music will be bluegrass, featuring the Blue Canyon Boys band. Parking is free. There will be beer and food vendors on site.
• • •
Tickets still available for Marigreen Pines Tours
The Ute Pass Historical Society has access to Marigreen Pines Mansion for tours for one weekend every theree years. Tickets are still available for this year’s tours, July 16 and 17.
Drop by the UPHS Gift Shop, 231 E. Henrietta Ave., Woodland Park, to purchase tickets for $30 each for Patrons and groups of 10 or more, and $35 for the general public. Cash or check only.
Or, there is still time to order by mail. The ticket order form is posted on utepasshistoricalsociety.org, under the “Event” tab. Send in with your check and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Tickets will be mailed and include instructions for the day of your tour.
All proceeds benefit the Ute Pass Historical Society. For more info, call UPHS at 719-686-7512.
• • •
2022 Osborne Trust grants available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announce the availability of grant funds for the 2022 year.
To qualify, an organization must have nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to residents within the boundaries determined by the Trust, which include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west of Teller County.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to Trust Administrator Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Application requests must be received by June 30. For a grant request to be considered the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be received no later than July 31.
Photo contest now open
Photo submissions are being accepted for the Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” through Aug. 31.
Submissions must be taken along Byway route and highlight one of its sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants may enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.