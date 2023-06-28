• Rock scaling will continue to reduce traffic on U.S. 24 to one lane in each direction between Manitou Springs and Cascade through June 29, according to the Colorado department of Transportation. The closures will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Three Woodland park High School athletes were named to The Gazette’s all-area teams for Spring 2023. Discus thrower Jaedyn Kohn, a junior, was a first-team selection in track & field. Nici Sharon and Shea Waters were both selected in girls’ soccer.

• Charis Bible College is holding a Summer Family Bible Conference from July 3-7. Registration for this event is free and can be done at https://events.awmi.net/summer-family-bible-conference-2023 or call 719.635.1111.