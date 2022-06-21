Education updates
- Arity Sherwood, of Woodland Park, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science Anthropology May 22 from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
- Hayden Stone, of Woodland Park, was named to the Wartburg College Winter/May Term Dean’s List. The college is in Waverly, Iowa.
• • •
UCHealth Lifeline Critical Care holds Transport Safety and Survival Day
Lifeline Critical Care Air and Ground Southern Region will hold its annual Safety and Survival Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 at Aspen Valley Ranch in Woodland Park. Three Lifeline helicopters and two critical care ambulances will be on display. A vehicle blessing will occur at approximately 9:15 a.m. Team members from the Aurora, La Junta, Pueblo and Colorado Springs bases will practice survival skills including building shelters, signaling, water purification and emergency egress procedures.
• • •
Tickets still available for Marigreen Pines Tours
The Ute Pass Historical Society has access to Marigreen Pines Mansion for tours for one weekend every theree years. Tickets are still available for this year’s tours, July 16 and 17.
Drop by the UPHS Gift Shop, 231 E. Henrietta Ave., Woodland Park, to purchase tickets for $30 each for Patrons and groups of 10 or more, and $35 for the general public. Cash or check only.
Or, there is still time to order by mail. The ticket order form is posted on utepasshistoricalsociety.org, under the “Event” tab. Send in with your check and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Tickets will be mailed and include instructions for the day of your tour.
All proceeds benefit the Ute Pass Historical Society.
For more information, call UPHS at 719-686-7512.
• • •
2022 Osborne Trust grants available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announce the availability of grant funds for the 2022 year.
To qualify, an organization must have nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to residents within the boundaries determined by the Trust, which include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west of Teller County.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to Trust Administrator Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Application requests must be received by June 30. For a grant request to be considered the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be received no later than July 31.
• • •
Photo contest now open
Photo submissions are being accepted for the Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” through Aug. 31.
Submissions must be taken along Byway route and highlight one of its sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants may enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.