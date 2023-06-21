• American legion Post 1980 reported that their pig roast and silent auction were big successes. “It was a good day for the legion and for the community,” they said in an email.
• Ariel Summeril of Divide, a senior majoring in Kinesiology, was named to the Dean’s List at Abilene Christian University.
• Hayden Stone of Woodland Park was named to the Wartburg College Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
• Hunter Fausset of Woodland Park graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman.
• Middle Tennessee State University student Steven Jensen of Cascade was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Jensen is majoring in Aerospace.
