Poster, essay contest winners named
Victor Elks Lodge 367 announces the winners of its2022 Drug Awareness contest.
Teller County students were invited to submit entries to the Lodge for essay and poster contests on the topic of Drug Awareness.
Aspen McKittrick, Fourth Grade, placed first out of 10 entries as the poster contest winner and received a $50 cash prize. Her entry advanced to the state competition and won 2nd place at that level. Aspen received a 7-inch Fire tablet computer, which was presented to her by Lodge Drug Awareness Co-chair Betsy Rosenbach and Elroy the Elk in her school classroom.
Thirty-two students submitted essays. Seventh Grade student Katie Bennett won the Drug Awareness Essay contest for the Central Southeast District 1360. Her winning essay was advanced to the State Elks Association, where she placed 1st. She received her award of a certificate, $50 and a tablet from ER Stanley Conley at the end-of-year school awards assembly. Her essay has now advanced to the Elks’ National Level competition.
• • •
Education updates
- Jacob Mackenzie Needham, of Woodland Park, graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, this spring with a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology.
- Karly Purkey, a 2020 graduate of Woodland Park High School, was named to the dean’s list with distinction at Duke University for the spring 2022 semester. She is a Biology major. Purkey, a daughter of John and Kim Purkey, of Divide, is currently in Greece for a summer study abroad class in Philosophy.
- Shane Purkey, of Divide, graduated Cum Laude from Embry Riddle College in Prescott, Ariz. The 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in Forensic Biology and plans to attend medical school with aspirations to become a medical examiner. He is a son of John and Kim Purkey.
• • •
2022 Osborne Trust grants available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announce the availability of grant funds for the 2022 year.
To qualify, an organization must have nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to residents within the boundaries determined by the Trust, which include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west of Teller County.
The applicant should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to Trust Administrator Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Application requests must be received by June 30. For a grant request to be considered the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be received no later than July 31.
• • •
Photo contest now open
Photo submissions are being accepted for the Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” through Aug. 31.
Submissions must be taken along Byway route and highlight one of its sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants may enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.