• Forest Ridge Senior Living, the only skilled nursing facility in Teller County, is celebrating CNA week June 15–21. "We are blessed to have CNA’s that truly live up to our mission statement, 'Compassionate Care with Heart," Forest Ridge sai9 in a press release.

• Delta Airlines ushered in nonstop service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs on June 5 as its inaugural flight lifted off.

• Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop service twice a week to Minneapolis/ St. Paul and Colorado Springs through Sept. 4. Beginning Sept. 5, service will go to one time a week through Nov. 26.