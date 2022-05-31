Woodland Park man wins age group in Ironman World Championship
Steve Galat, of Woodland Park, won his age group in the Ironman World Championship competition May 7 in St. George, Utah.
The retired physician trained exclusively in Woodland Park, running and biking on the streets, working out at Woodland Park Fitness Center, and swimming at Woodland Park Aquatic Center.
Because of COVID, Ironman moved the 2021 World Championship from Kona, Hawaii (typically held in October) to May in St. George.
Said his proud wife, Collen Galat, “Steve has dreamed of getting on the podium in a World Championship and on Saturday (May 7), he took first place in his age group, 60-64.”
Lions to host charity cornhole event
The Woodland Park Pikes Peak Lions Club hosts a charity cornhole event to raise funds for local food pantries. With the increase in inflation, many families are having a hard time making ends meet.
The event takes place at 1 p.m. June 4 on the driving range of Shining Mountain Golf Course. There is no charge for the event, but participants are encouraged to make a donation. The club will distribute the funds raised to the Woodland Park Community Cupboard and Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide.
Participants do not need a team. Players are randomly matched with a different person for each round. Winners are determined by number of wins and total score per person.
To sign up, email woodlandparkcornhole@gmail.com. Participation is limited to the first 48 players to sign up.
2022 Osborne Trust grants available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announce the availability of grant funds from the trust for the 2022 year.
To qualify, an organization must have nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to residents within the boundaries determined by the Trust, which include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west of Teller County.
The applicant should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to Trust Administrator Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Application requests must be received by June 30. For a grant request to be considered the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be received no later than July 31.
Photo contest now open
Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway is hosting a photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” open to all. Photo submissions must be taken along the byway route or connecting communities. Photos may be submitted through Aug. 31.
Photographers are encouraged to submit photos that highlight one of the Byway’s sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants are eligible to enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.
DARE Print & Sign Co. is donating canvas prints of each winning entry, to be displayed around various Gold Belt Byway sights and attractions before becoming property of the winner.The Grand Prize winner will win a trip for two along the Gold Belt Byway, which will include one- or two-night stay, meals, raft trip down the Arkansas River, admissions to attractions, plus some gas money. Second prize (category) winners will receive food certificates, gas money and other surprises.