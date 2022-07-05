Education updates
Noelle Bovee, of Woodland Park, received a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts, Summa Cum Laude, from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley at the end of the spring semester.
Hannah Newport, of Woodland Park, was named to spring Deans’ List at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Madeline Wiseman, of Woodland Park, is one of 11 winners of a 2022 annual college dcholarship from Credit Union of Colorado Foundation Wiseman received a $5,000 annual scholarship totaling $55,000 in tuition assistance for the 2022-2023 school year. She will utilize the scholarship to help pay for her college education at Columbia University. Candidates were required to maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate and demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their community.
• • •
Woodland Music Series presents Blue Canyon Boys
A free, all ages Woodland Music Series concert will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at Midland Pavilion at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. The music will be bluegrass, featuring the Blue Canyon Boys band. Parking is free. There will be beer and food vendors on site.
• • •
Tickets still available for Marigreen Pines Tours
The Ute Pass Historical Society has access to Marigreen Pines Mansion for tours for one weekend every theree years. Tickets are still available for this year’s tours, July 16 and 17.
Drop by the UPHS Gift Shop, 231 E. Henrietta Ave., Woodland Park, to purchase tickets for $30 each for Patrons and groups of 10 or more, and $35 for the general public. Cash or check only.
All proceeds benefit the Ute Pass Historical Society. For more info, call UPHS at 719-686-7512.
• • •
2022 Osborne Trust grants available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announce the availability of grant funds for the 2022 year.
To qualify, an organization must have nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to residents within the boundaries determined by the Trust, which include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west of Teller County.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to Trust Administrator Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Application requests must be received by June 30. For a grant request to be considered the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be received no later than July 31.
• • •
Photo contest open
Photo submissions are being accepted for the Gold Belt Tour Scenic Byway photo contest, “Treasures of the Gold Belt,” through Aug. 31.
Submissions must be taken along Byway route and highlight one of its sustainability goals: Cultural Heritage, Conservation, Recreation and Beautification. Participants may enter three photos. Visit goldbeltbyway.com/articles/2022-photo-contest/ for more information, rules and registration form.