Three school board candidates to hold meet and greet

Three candidates for the Woodland Park School Board of Directors will be holding a meet and greet on July 22 at Memorial Park.

Candidates Mike Knott, Keegan Barkley, and Seth Bryant will be in attendance, which will be held between 12:30-3:30 p.m. The three will kick off their campaigns for the November election by outlining their stances on the issues facing the district. Hot dogs will be served.

Check out their websites listed below to get to know more about the candidates before the event.

• electmikeknottwpsd.com

• keeganbarkley4wpsd.com

• sb4wpsd.com

• • •

Enterprise Zone training

Greater Woodland Park Chamber will be presenting Enterprise Zone training on July 20 from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.

Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone Administrator Sara Lobato will be the instructor. Lunch cost is $17.

Business Owners, managers, accountants and those interested in learning about the benefits of the Colorado Enterprise Zone Program are encouraged to attend.

“We are fortunate in Teller Count to have Victor, Cripple Creek, Divide, Florissant and Woodland Park all have areas designated Enterprise Zone areas,” the chamber said in a press release.

• • •

Education honors

• Owen Spalding of Woodland Park earned a degree from the University of Mississippi. Spalding, who majored in Philosophy, received a Master of Arts from the Graduate School.

• Hannah Newport of Woodland Park has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester. Newport, a sophomore majoring in child, youth and family studies, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Education and Human Sciences.

• Coby Warner of Woodland Park were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester. Warner is in the robotics and manufacturing engineering technology program.