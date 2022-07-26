Woodland Park resident pilots Amsterdam exchange program
Utah Tech University announced Digital Forensics Crime Lab intern Kylee Newsome, of Woodland Park, spent six weeks at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences exploring the Forensic Sciences program and piloting an upcoming student exchange program between Utah Tech and the Amsterdam University.
“Amsterdam was an amazing experience where I was able to learn about other forensic sciences like biology and chemistry,” Newsome said. “It was a good way to broaden my knowledge of the field that I am studying.”
Newsome’s emphasis at Utah Tech is Digital Forensics and Defense but the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences emphasized different programs, enhancing her knowledge of forensic studies beyond her emphasis.
As part of the pilot, Newsome watched students participate in a mock fire crime-scene investigation, listened to graduate students present their thesis projects, and gave a briefing to the Dutch students on American Universities and career paths post-graduation.
She also made connections with the Netherlands Forensic Institute and toured a local police department.
Director of the Digital Forensics Crime Lab Mark Spooner spent months coordinating with staff and professors at the Amsterdam University of Applied Forensic Sciences and making the necessary connections for this opportunity.
“Kylee excelled in her internship at the University of Amsterdam and we are both excited to see her flourish after this opportunity,” Spooner said.
Newsome’s time in Amsterdam included weekend trips to Germany and Belgium, a river cruise, and time to immerse herself in a new culture. She said it was a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
• • •
Applications open for Mile High Youth Corps’ programs
Applications are being accepted for Mile High Youth Corps’ Land Conservation Fall Trail or Forestry Program. MHYC is searching for individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 to spend 10-13 weeks this fall serving on environmental stewardship projects throughout Colorado.
MHYC’s Land Conservation Program is rooted in the tradition of the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s and is devoted to the improvement and sustainable development of youth and the environment.
Projects include construction and maintenance of recreational and safety access trails, habitat restoration, fire fuel mitigation, historical preservation and park development projects. Corpsmembers earn a bi-weekly stipend, and are enrolled in AmeriCorps, earning a scholarship to be used toward their learning. They also receive up to four free mental health counseling sessions.
Corpsmembers will also receive training in one or more stewardship skillsets, including chainsaw operation, trail building and maintenance and pesticide application.
No experience is necessary, MHYC provides hands-on training related to all projects.
Corpsmembers receive industry-recognized certifications that lead to effective service and highly-desirable qualifications and experience that support opportunities for future employment in natural resource management.
Apply online now at milehighyouthcorps.org/apply-now.