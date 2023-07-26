• A listening session about the Kroger/Albertson’s merger with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will be held on July 26 from 4-5 p.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library. The goal of the session is to provide a platform for Coloradans to share their experiences, insights, and priorities related to this proposed merger. Weiser will also offer an overview of the process, including the timeline, potential outcomes, and our department’s review to determine potential impact on Colorado shoppers, workers, farmers, suppliers, and communities.

• Tickets for the upcoming showing of the award-winning Dude Ranches in the Shadows of Pikes Peak documentary are available only at the Ute Pass Historical Society Gift Shop, located at 231 E. Henrietta Avenue next to the Woodland Park Library. Hours are 10 to noon Wednesday, and 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The next presentations of the film are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5th and 12th at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $7. CASH or CHECK only please for tickets.

• The 17th Annual “Quilts in the Aspens” Quilt Show will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 am to 4 pm by the Quilters Above the Clouds Quilt Guild. The show will be held at Woodland Park Middle School. Admission is $7 with no charge for children under 12. Expect to see quilts of all sizes and styles, quilts for sale, quilting demonstrations, and quilted items for sale in the Boutique.

Education awards

• John Wiseman made the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester as a dual-enrolled high school student at Pikes Peak State College.

• Ruth Wiseman made the President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester as a dual-enrolled high school student at Pikes Peak State College.

• Madeline Wiseman earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Columbia University in New York City.