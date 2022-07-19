Education updates
- Alec Goss, of Woodland Park, graduated from Kansas State University this spring with an Associate of Science and Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Technology. The university is in Manhattan, Kansas.
- Lily Oram, of Woodland Park, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa.
• • •
Applications open for Mile High Youth Corps’ programs
Applications are being accepted for Mile High Youth Corps’ Land Conservation Fall Trail or Forestry Program. MHYC is searching for individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 to spend 10-13 weeks this fall serving on environmental stewardship projects throughout Colorado.
MHYC’s Land Conservation Program is rooted in the tradition of the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s and is devoted to the improvement and sustainable development of youth and the environment. Projects include construction and maintenance of recreational and safety access trails, habitat restoration, fire fuel mitigation, historical preservation and park development projects. Corpsmembers earn a bi-weekly stipend, and are enrolled in AmeriCorps, earning a scholarship to be used toward their learning. They also receive up to four free mental health counseling sessions.
Corpsmembers will also receive training in one or more stewardship skillsets, including chainsaw operation, trail building and maintenance and pesticide application. No experience is necessary, MHYC provides hands-on training related to all projects.
Corpsmembers receive industry-recognized certifications that lead to effective service and highly-desirable qualifications and experience that support opportunities for future employment in natural resource management.
Project partners scheduled for the fall include:
- Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park
- Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety
- Colorado Open Lands
- Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services
- Denver Parks & Recreation
- Denver Water
- Green Mountain Falls
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
- HistoriCorps
- Manitou Springs
- Trinidad
- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- US Forest Service: Pikes Peak Ranger District
- US Forest Service: San Carlos Ranger District
Apply online now at milehighyouthcorps.org/apply-now.
• • •
Pearl DeVere Bed Races are July 23
The 3rd Annual Pearl DeVere Day Bed Races, a fundraiser for the Old Homestead Museum in Cripple Creek, is July 23.
Prior to the race, the event will include judging of the beds, decorations and design, and will get a separate prize. As well, race participants and others can take part in the best-dressed Madame contest, which begins at 11 a.m.
Entry fee is $30; registration is online at oldhomesteadhouse.com, or at the museum. The Old Homestead was built in 1896 and was the most elegant brothel in the Cripple Creek Mining District during its heyday. Since 1958, the house has been operated as a nonprofit organization.
For additional information, contact Charlotte at 719-689-2485 or Kirstie at 719-371-6238 or email oldhomesteadhouse@gmail.com.