Volunteers requested

The Salute to American Veterans Rally Committee announced that the Vietnam Veterans Memorial traveling WALL will once again be on display during the Rally this August. The traveling WALL is an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Organizers are asking Teller County citizens to volunteer to help set up the Memorial on Wednesday August 16th and again to help remove and load the Memorial on Sunday, August 20th.

Volunteers are asked to show up at the Woodland Park Middle School, located at 600 E. Kelley’s Rd., at 11:30 am on Wednesday, August 16th for set up, and again at 9:00 am on Sunday, August 20th.

• • •

Education awards

Hayden Stone of Woodland Park graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music Education in music education from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.