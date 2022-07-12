WPHS grad wins $500 Mountain Artists scholarship
Levi Kettler, a 2022 graduate of Woodland Park High School, was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Mountain Artists.
“Levi aspires to combine a career in biology with art as did the naturalist painter John James Audubon,” said Kathleen Clifton, spokesperson for the nonprofit organization. “The Mountain Artists congratulate Levi on his passion as a young artist, with exceptional academic accomplishments.”
In the fall, Kettler plans to attend the University of Northern Colorado and major in biology.
The 37th Annual Mountain Arts Festival is Aug. 6 and 7 on the grounds of the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
• • •
Education updates
Krystal Conley, of Woodland Park, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla., for the Spring 2022 semester. Conley was a sophomore majoring in Cybersecurity.
• • •
Pearl DeVere Bed Races take off July 23
The 3rd Annual Pearl DeVere Day Bed Races, a fundraiser for the Old Homestead Museum in Cripple Creek, is July 23. The rules: each bed-race team has three members, two “Johns” and one “Pearl.” Pearl will ride on the bed with one John, while the Johns take turns pushing; one John will push the bed to the turnaround point, change pushers and return to the start/finish line. Pearl will stay on the bed for the entire race.
Prior to the race, the event will include judging of the beds, decorations and design, and will get a separate prize. As well, race participants and others can take part in the best-dressed Madame contest, which begins at 11 a.m. that Saturday.
Entry fee for the race is $30; registration is on-line at oldhomesteadhouse.com, or at the museum. The Old Homestead was built in 1896 and was the most elegant brothel in the Cripple Creek Mining District during its heyday. Since 1958, the house has been operated as a nonprofit organization.
For additional information about The Old Homestead Museum, contact Charlotte at 719-689-2485 or Kirstie at 719-371-6238 or email oldhomesteadhouse@gmail.com.