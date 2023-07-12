Ribbon cutting

• A ribbon cutting will be held for Woodland Park Web Designs on July 13 at noon at 509 Scott Ave. 2B. The company offers services like Digital Strategy & Planning, PPC & Media Buying, Website Design, GEO-Targeted SEO, Social Media Marketing and Design and Branding for your Company.

• • •

Education awards

• Clara Swart of Woodland Park was named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2023 at Emerson College in Boston. Swart is majoring in Creative Writing.

• Krystal Conley of Woodland Park earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2023 semester. Conley is a Junior majoring in English.