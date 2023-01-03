Universal preschool is coming to Teller County
Teller Park Early Childhood Council — Local Coordination Organization (tellerparkecc.org, facebook.com/TellerParkecc) announces a program beginning in the 2023-2024 school year led by the recently created Colorado Department of Early Childhood (cdec.colorado.gov/colorado-universal-preschool).
Families will be able to take advantage of at least 15 tuition-free hours of high-quality, voluntary preschool for every Colorado child who turns 4 by Oct. 1 in their year before entering kindergarten. This Universal Preschool Program is a mixed-delivery system, empowering families to choose the right setting for their child, whether in a licensed community-based, school-based, or home-based preschool setting.
The Family Application launches Jan. 17. There is one single multilingual application, available online, to match with Pre-K providers. It can be done by families themselves, with assistance from their providers, or through the Local Coordination Organization’s family support specialist.
The application is user-friendly and allows them to view different program options to fit the child/family’s needs. The family portal link is
If you have questions or require help signing up for UPK, contact Teller Park Early Childhood Council Family Support Specialist Melissa Rossi at TPECC.Familyresource@gmail.com to make an appointment.