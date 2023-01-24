Education updates
Hayden Stone, of Woodland Park, a student at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, was awarded a $4,000 Gilman International Scholarship that will help offset his costs while studying abroad. Stone will tour through Greece, Italy, Austria and Germany with the Wartburg Choir. “I love to travel and take every opportunity I have to visit some place new,” said Stone, who was set to go on the Wartburg Choir tour in May 2020 and May 2021 and to Guatemala for a May Term course focused on global communities and service in 2022. All were canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m excited to get my first Wartburg study abroad experience and to learn more about teaching, directing and conducting in some of the musical hubs of the world.”
• • •
Make your voice heard during Community Listening Sessions
As the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partner for the Pikes Peak region, Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Allianc has launched the Outdoor Pikes Peak Initiative and is conducting a series of Community Listening Sessions to offer the public the opportunity to weigh in.
Pre-register at OutdoorPikesPeakInitiative.org.
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, In-person 5 p.m. and Virtual 7 p.m., The Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 80863
- Thursday, Jan. 26, In-person 5 p.m. and Virtual 7 p.m., Pathfinder Regional Park Auditorium, 6639 Hwy 115, Florence 81226
“It is vital that you participate in the OPPI Listening Sessions to provide valuable input and feedback so that informed decisions can be made. Citizen involvement in the process is invaluable and your voice matters,” said City of Cripple Creek Special Projects Director Jeff Mosher. The recent grant award of $150,000 is the second through the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative, following a $75,000 award received in 2021, that is funding the OPPI plan. A task force of land managers and conservation and recreation partners across El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties is providing strategic leadership to the process. The goal is to produce a comprehensive and balanced Outdoor Recreation and Conservation Plan for the Pikes Peak Region by summer 2024.