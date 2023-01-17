Education updates
Zoria Hinton, of Woodland Park, presented research at Radford University’s Fourth Annual Winter Creative Activities and Research Days Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. Hinton presented, “Interdisciplinary Poster | Trends in Negative Attitudes Towards Single Parent Households.” The Radford University Office of Undergraduate Research sponsored the 4th Winter CARD. Working closely with faculty and other students during the fall semester, undergraduate students solved problems facee in society and on the planet. Students presented their research projects through poster projects or orally to an audience. The university is in Radford, Va.
• • •
Make your voice heard on outdoors wants during Community Listening Sessions
COLORADO SPRINGS • The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance wants to understand the public’s desires and values for ensuring that Colorado remains a world-class outdoor destination while preserving land, water, wildlife and quality of life within the El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties. As the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partner for the Pikes Peak region, PPORA has launched the Outdoor Pikes Peak Initiative and is conducting a series of Community Listening Sessions to offer the public the opportunity to weigh in.
Pre-register at OutdoorPikesPeakInitiative.org.
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, In-person 5 p.m. and Virtual 7 p.m., The Heritage Center, 9283 Hwy CO-67, Cripple Creek, 80813
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, In-person 5 p.m. and Virtual 7 p.m., The Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 80863
- Thursday, Jan. 26, In-person 5 p.m. and Virtual 7 p.m., Pathfinder Regional Park Auditorium, 6639 Hwy 115, Florence 81226
“Outdoor recreation and conservation are extremely important to the health and well-being of the citizens, economy, and environment of southern Teller County. It is vital that you participate in the OPPI Listening Sessions to provide valuable input and feedback so that informed decisions can be made. Citizen involvement in the process is invaluable and your voice matters,” said City of Cripple Creek Special Projects Director Jeff Mosher.
The recent grant award of $150,000 is the second through the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative, following a $75,000 award received in 2021, that is funding the OPPI plan. A task force of land managers and conservation and recreation partners across El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties is providing strategic leadership to the process. The goal is to produce a comprehensive and balanced Outdoor Recreation and Conservation Plan for the Pikes Peak Region by summer 2024.