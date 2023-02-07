Ute Pass Kiwanis Club collecting hats and mittens

The Ute Pass Kiwanis Club is collecting hats and mittens for Teller County children. Drop off locations are Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., and Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park, 735 Gold Hill Place South. The collection runs through Feb. 14. For information, call 719-642-8679 or email upkiwanis@gmail.com.

• • •

Library features film club with movies

The Woodland Park public library recently launched a film club that includes movie screenings and discussions. Coming Feb. 22, “The Night of the Hunter,” starring Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters, begins at 5 p.m. in the large meeting room on the lower level of the library. Movie nights are free and include popcorn and lemonade. For information, call 719-687-9281, ext. 113.

• • •

Call for Artists for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival

After over 30 years, the Mountain Arts Festival is moving to a new location in Woodland Park. The new location is just a couple of blocks from the old one in Memorial Park. This new location will have more space for additional artists and food vendors. The date has also been changed to the second weekend in August (Aug. 12 and 13), when fewer competing activities are occurring.

The Mountain Artists look to 2023 to be bigger and better than ever. The annual Mountain Arts Festival is calling for artists for this year’s show and the deadline is May 1. Applications for this juried show can also be obtained from the website, themountainartists.org.

In addition to the Mountain Artists annual summer show, they also have amembers-only show in November, a student art show in the spring, and a scholarship program.

Artists interested in joining the organization can pick up an application at the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, or can find the application at the website mentioned above.