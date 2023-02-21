Education updates

Courtney N. Gonzalez , of Woodland Park, was named to the Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5 or above) at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Gonzalez is a sophomore studying Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences.

, of Woodland Park, was named to the Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5 or above) at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Gonzalez is a sophomore studying Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences. Angela Kaltenbach-Brown , of Woodland Park, graduated from the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley, with a Master of Arts in Special Education at the end of the fall 2022 semester.

, of Woodland Park, graduated from the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley, with a Master of Arts in Special Education at the end of the fall 2022 semester. Hannah Newport , of Woodland Park, was named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

, of Woodland Park, was named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Madeline Wiseman , of Woodland Park, earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Columbia University in New York City.

, of Woodland Park, earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Columbia University in New York City. Ruth Wiseman, of Woodland Park, made the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester as a dual-enrolled high school student at Pikes Peak State College.

• • •

Library features film club with movies

The Woodland Park public library recently launched a film club that includes movie screenings and discussions. To be shown tonight (Feb. 22), “The Night of the Hunter,” starring Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters, begins at 5 p.m. in the large meeting room on the lower level of the library. Movie nights are free and include popcorn and lemonade. For information, call 719-687-9281, ext. 113.

• • •

Call for Artists for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival

After over 30 years, the Mountain Arts Festival is moving to a new location in Woodland Park. The new location is just a couple of blocks from the old one in Memorial Park. This new location will have more space for additional artists and food vendors. The dates has been changed to the second weekend in August (Aug. 12 and 13), when fewer competing activities are occurring.

The Mountain Artists look to 2023 to be bigger and better than ever. The annual Mountain Arts Festival is calling for artists for this year’s show and the deadline is May 1. Applications for this juried show can also be obtained from the website, themountainartists.org.

In addition to the Mountain Artists annual summer show, they also have a members-only show in November, a student art show in the spring, and a scholarship program.

Artists interested in joining the organization can pick up an application at the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, or can find the application at the website mentioned above.